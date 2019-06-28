30 industrials 26614.02 up 87.44 or 0.33 percent 20 transportation 10463.58 up 155.05 or 1.50 percent 15 utilities 808.96 up 3.61 or 0.45 percent 65 stocks 8796.74 up 56.30 or 0.64 percent
30 industrials 26614.02 up 87.44 or 0.33 percent
20 transportation 10463.58 up 155.05 or 1.50 percent
15 utilities 808.96 up 3.61 or 0.45 percent
65 stocks 8796.74 up 56.30 or 0.64 percent
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.