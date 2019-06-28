New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13035.24 up 69.92 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2573.84 up 20.48 NASDAQ: Composite 8003.36 up 35.61 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13035.24 up 69.92 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2573.84 up 20.48 NASDAQ: Composite 8003.36 up 35.61 Standard and Poors 500 2938.69 up 13.77 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.