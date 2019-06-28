30 industrials 26626.33 up 99.75 or 0.38 percent 20 transportation 10465.76 up 157.23 or 1.53 percent 15 utilities 808.53 up 3.18 or 0.39 percent 65 stocks 8798.78 up 58.34 or 0.67 percent

30 industrials 26626.33 up 99.75 or 0.38 percent 20 transportation 10465.76 up 157.23 or 1.53 percent 15 utilities 808.53 up 3.18 or 0.39 percent 65 stocks 8798.78 up 58.34 or 0.67 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.