New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13038.35 up 73.03 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2571.11 up 17.75 NASDAQ: Composite 8006.17 up 38.41 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13038.35 up 73.03 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2571.11 up 17.75 NASDAQ: Composite 8006.17 up 38.41 Standard and Poors 500 2939.25 up 14.33 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.