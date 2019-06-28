202
By The Associated Press June 28, 2019 12:36 pm 06/28/2019 12:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 13038.35 up 73.03

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2571.11 up 17.75

NASDAQ: Composite 8006.17 up 38.41

Standard and Poors 500 2939.25 up 14.33

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

