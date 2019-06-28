202
By The Associated Press June 28, 2019 11:06 am 06/28/2019 11:06am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 13015.17 up 49.84

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2566.61 up 13.25

NASDAQ: Composite 7981.04 up 13.29

Standard and Poors 500 2931.39 up 6.47

