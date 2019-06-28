30 industrials 26567.86 up 41.28 or 0.16 percent 20 transportation 10430.38 up 121.85 or 1.18 percent 15 utilities 810.34 up 4.99 or 0.62 percent 65 stocks 8783.39 up 42.95 or 0.49 percent

30 industrials 26567.86 up 41.28 or 0.16 percent 20 transportation 10430.38 up 121.85 or 1.18 percent 15 utilities 810.34 up 4.99 or 0.62 percent 65 stocks 8783.39 up 42.95 or 0.49 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.