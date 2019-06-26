New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12930.77 down 5.87 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2563.94 up 16.80 NASDAQ: Composite 7912.58 up 27.86 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12930.77 down 5.87 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2563.94 up 16.80 NASDAQ: Composite 7912.58 up 27.86 Standard and Poors 500 2916.64 down 0.74 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.