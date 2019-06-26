202
By The Associated Press June 26, 2019 3:06 pm 06/26/2019 03:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12930.77 down 5.87

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2563.94 up 16.80

NASDAQ: Composite 7912.58 up 27.86

Standard and Poors 500 2916.64 down 0.74

