202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 27, 2019 2:36 pm 06/27/2019 02:36pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12972.66 up 60.65

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2554.91 down 5.45

NASDAQ: Composite 7975.24 up 65.27

Standard and Poors 500 2928.19 up 14.41

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!