New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12966.39 up 54.37 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2552.53 down 7.84 NASDAQ: Composite 7966.82 up 56.85 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12966.39 up 54.37 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2552.53 down 7.84 NASDAQ: Composite 7966.82 up 56.85 Standard and Poors 500 2927.56 up 13.78 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.