30 industrials 26547.75 up 10.93 or 0.04 percent 20 transportation 10330.02 up 153.23 or 1.51 percent 15 utilities 803.68 down 0.98 or -0.12 percent 65 stocks 8745.99 up 32.88 or 0.38 percent

30 industrials 26547.75 up 10.93 or 0.04 percent 20 transportation 10330.02 up 153.23 or 1.51 percent 15 utilities 803.68 down 0.98 or -0.12 percent 65 stocks 8745.99 up 32.88 or 0.38 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.