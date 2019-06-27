30 industrials 26521.11 down 15.71 or -0.06 percent 20 transportation 10310.74 up 133.95 or 1.32 percent 15 utilities 804.50 down 0.16 or -0.02 percent 65 stocks 8738.30 up 25.19 or 0.29 percent

30 industrials 26521.11 down 15.71 or -0.06 percent 20 transportation 10310.74 up 133.95 or 1.32 percent 15 utilities 804.50 down 0.16 or -0.02 percent 65 stocks 8738.30 up 25.19 or 0.29 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.