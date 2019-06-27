New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12952.24 up 40.22 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2557.40 down 2.97 NASDAQ: Composite 7962.01 up 52.04 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12952.24 up 40.22 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2557.40 down 2.97 NASDAQ: Composite 7962.01 up 52.04 Standard and Poors 500 2925.56 up 11.78 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.