202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 27, 2019 10:36 am 06/27/2019 10:36am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12952.24 up 40.22

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2557.40 down 2.97

NASDAQ: Composite 7962.01 up 52.04

Standard and Poors 500 2925.56 up 11.78

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!