New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12952.24 up 40.22 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2557.40 down 2.97 NASDAQ: Composite 7962.01 up 52.04 Standard…
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:
New York Stock Exchange 12952.24 up 40.22
NYSE MKT Composite Index 2557.40 down 2.97
NASDAQ: Composite 7962.01 up 52.04
Standard and Poors 500 2925.56 up 11.78
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.