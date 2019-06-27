New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12955.95 up 43.94 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2559.86 down 0.51 NASDAQ: Composite 7960.20 up 50.23 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12955.95 up 43.94 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2559.86 down 0.51 NASDAQ: Composite 7960.20 up 50.23 Standard and Poors 500 2927.34 up 13.56