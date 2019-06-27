30 industrials 26560.11 up 23.29 or 0.09 percent 20 transportation 10339.73 up 162.94 or 1.60 percent 15 utilities 805.28 up 0.62 or 0.08 percent 65 stocks 8753.36 up 40.25 or 0.46 percent
30 industrials 26560.11 up 23.29 or 0.09 percent
20 transportation 10339.73 up 162.94 or 1.60 percent
15 utilities 805.28 up 0.62 or 0.08 percent
65 stocks 8753.36 up 40.25 or 0.46 percent
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.