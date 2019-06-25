New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12964.70 down 55.28 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2551.12 down 15.20 NASDAQ: Composite 7893.98 down 111.72 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12964.70 down 55.28 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2551.12 down 15.20 NASDAQ: Composite 7893.98 down 111.72 Standard and Poors 500 2922.37 down 22.98 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.