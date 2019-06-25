202
June 25, 2019
30 industrials 26572.81 down 154.73 or -0.58 percent

20 transportation 10134.59 down 62.80 or -0.62 percent

15 utilities 823.70 down 3.69 or -0.45 percent

65 stocks 8745.91 down 49.72 or -0.57 percent

