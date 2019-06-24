New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13029.20 down 18.04 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2569.57 up 3.60 NASDAQ: Composite 8013.59 down 18.11 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13029.20 down 18.04 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2569.57 up 3.60 NASDAQ: Composite 8013.59 down 18.11 Standard and Poors 500 2947.35 down 3.11 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.