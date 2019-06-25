202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 25, 2019 2:06 pm 06/25/2019 02:06pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12975.57 down 44.40

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2561.59 down 4.73

NASDAQ: Composite 7925.23 down 80.46

Standard and Poors 500 2927.80 down 17.55

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!