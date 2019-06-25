30 industrials 26639.22 down 88.32 or -0.33 percent 20 transportation 10143.15 down 54.24 or -0.53 percent 15 utilities 824.25 down 3.14 or -0.38 percent 65 stocks 8761.45 down 34.18 or -0.39 percent

30 industrials 26639.22 down 88.32 or -0.33 percent 20 transportation 10143.15 down 54.24 or -0.53 percent 15 utilities 824.25 down 3.14 or -0.38 percent 65 stocks 8761.45 down 34.18 or -0.39 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.