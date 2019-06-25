30 industrials 26623.30 down 104.24 or -0.39 percent 20 transportation 10126.62 down 70.77 or -0.69 percent 15 utilities 824.74 down 2.65 or -0.32 percent 65 stocks 8755.78 down 39.85 or -0.45 percent

30 industrials 26623.30 down 104.24 or -0.39 percent 20 transportation 10126.62 down 70.77 or -0.69 percent 15 utilities 824.74 down 2.65 or -0.32 percent 65 stocks 8755.78 down 39.85 or -0.45 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.