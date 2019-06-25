202
By The Associated Press June 25, 2019 1:06 pm 06/25/2019 01:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12974.11 down 45.87

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2560.09 down 6.23

NASDAQ: Composite 7921.02 down 84.67

Standard and Poors 500 2928.38 down 16.97

