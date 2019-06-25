New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12974.11 down 45.87 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2560.09 down 6.23 NASDAQ: Composite 7921.02 down 84.67 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12974.11 down 45.87 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2560.09 down 6.23 NASDAQ: Composite 7921.02 down 84.67 Standard and Poors 500 2928.38 down 16.97 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.