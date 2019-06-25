202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 25, 2019 12:06 pm 06/25/2019 12:06pm
Share

30 industrials 26678.97 down 48.57 or -0.18 percent

20 transportation 10122.89 down 74.50 or -0.73 percent

15 utilities 826.34 down 1.05 or -0.13 percent

65 stocks 8768.57 down 27.06 or -0.31 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!