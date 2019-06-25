202
By The Associated Press June 25, 2019 11:36 am 06/25/2019 11:36am
30 industrials 26687.48 down 40.06 or -0.15 percent

20 transportation 10142.74 down 54.65 or -0.54 percent

15 utilities 825.96 down 1.43 or -0.17 percent

65 stocks 8773.71 down 21.92 or -0.25 percent

