By The Associated Press June 25, 2019 11:06 am 06/25/2019 11:06am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12992.85 down 27.13

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2569.55 up 3.23

NASDAQ: Composite 7942.74 down 62.96

Standard and Poors 500 2933.39 down 11.96

