202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 25, 2019 11:06 am 06/25/2019 11:06am
Share

30 industrials 26659.07 down 68.47 or -0.26 percent

20 transportation 10120.30 down 77.09 or -0.76 percent

15 utilities 826.84 down 0.55 or -0.07 percent

65 stocks 8765.13 down 30.50 or -0.35 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!