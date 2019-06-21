202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 3:06 pm 06/21/2019 03:06pm
Share

30 industrials 26793.15 up 39.98 or 0.15 percent

20 transportation 10385.65 down 27.01 or -0.26 percent

15 utilities 826.43 up 4.55 or 0.55 percent

65 stocks 8846.45 up 10.25 or 0.12 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!