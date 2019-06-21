202
By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 2:06 pm 06/21/2019 02:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 13065.00 down 16.54

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2574.26 down 6.44

NASDAQ: Composite 8042.41 down 8.93

Standard and Poors 500 2954.45 up 0.27

