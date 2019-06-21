30 industrials 26797.08 up 43.91 or 0.16 percent 20 transportation 10415.47 up 2.81 or 0.03 percent 15 utilities 825.27 up 3.39 or 0.41 percent 65 stocks 8851.41 up 15.21 or 0.17 percent

30 industrials 26797.08 up 43.91 or 0.16 percent 20 transportation 10415.47 up 2.81 or 0.03 percent 15 utilities 825.27 up 3.39 or 0.41 percent 65 stocks 8851.41 up 15.21 or 0.17 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.