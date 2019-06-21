202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 12:37 pm 06/21/2019 12:37pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 13055.73 down 25.81

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2575.59 down 5.11

NASDAQ: Composite 8032.31 down 19.03

Standard and Poors 500 2952.57 down 1.61

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!