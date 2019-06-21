30 industrials 26789.42 up 36.25 or 0.14 percent 20 transportation 10445.23 up 32.57 or 0.31 percent 15 utilities 824.95 up 3.07 or 0.37 percent 65 stocks 8855.70 up 19.50 or 0.22 percent

