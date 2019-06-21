30 industrials 26815.08 up 61.91 or 0.23 percent 20 transportation 10461.18 up 48.52 or 0.47 percent 15 utilities 823.32 up 1.44 or 0.18 percent 65 stocks 8861.00 up 24.80 or 0.28 percent

30 industrials 26815.08 up 61.91 or 0.23 percent 20 transportation 10461.18 up 48.52 or 0.47 percent 15 utilities 823.32 up 1.44 or 0.18 percent 65 stocks 8861.00 up 24.80 or 0.28 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.