New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13065.42 down 16.12 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2576.02 down 4.68 NASDAQ: Composite 8040.03 down 11.31 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13065.42 down 16.12 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2576.02 down 4.68 NASDAQ: Composite 8040.03 down 11.31 Standard and Poors 500 2954.21 up 0.03 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.