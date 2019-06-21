202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 11:36 am 06/21/2019 11:36am
Share

30 industrials 26840.04 up 86.87 or 0.32 percent

20 transportation 10467.13 up 54.47 or 0.52 percent

15 utilities 821.42 down 0.46 or -0.06 percent

65 stocks 8863.56 up 27.36 or 0.31 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!