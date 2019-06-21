202
By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 11:06 am 06/21/2019 11:06am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 13059.60 down 21.93

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2574.78 down 5.92

NASDAQ: Composite 8051.47 up 0.13

Standard and Poors 500 2953.81 down 0.37

