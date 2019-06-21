202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 10:06 am 06/21/2019 10:06am
Share

30 industrials 26747.44 down 5.73 or -0.02 percent

20 transportation 10392.87 down 19.79 or -0.19 percent

15 utilities 819.97 down 1.91 or -0.23 percent

65 stocks 8827.40 down 8.80 or -0.10 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!