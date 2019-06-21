New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13046.55 down 34.99 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2572.61 down 8.09 NASDAQ: Composite 8025.57 down 25.77 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13046.55 down 34.99 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2572.61 down 8.09 NASDAQ: Composite 8025.57 down 25.77 Standard and Poors 500 2949.30 down 4.88 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.