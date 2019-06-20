New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13073.91 up 119.83 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2584.60 up 44.84 NASDAQ: Composite 8045.18 up 57.86 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13073.91 up 119.83 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2584.60 up 44.84 NASDAQ: Composite 8045.18 up 57.86 Standard and Poors 500 2951.77 up 25.31 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.