30 industrials 26729.12 up 225.12 or 0.85 percent 20 transportation 10414.91 up 73.28 or 0.71 percent 15 utilities 821.21 up 3.53 or 0.43 percent 65 stocks 8830.87 up 65.10 or 0.74 percent

30 industrials 26729.12 up 225.12 or 0.85 percent 20 transportation 10414.91 up 73.28 or 0.71 percent 15 utilities 821.21 up 3.53 or 0.43 percent 65 stocks 8830.87 up 65.10 or 0.74 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.