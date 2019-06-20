30 industrials 26729.12 up 225.12 or 0.85 percent 20 transportation 10414.91 up 73.28 or 0.71 percent 15 utilities 821.21 up 3.53 or 0.43 percent 65 stocks 8830.87 up 65.10 or 0.74 percent
30 industrials 26729.12 up 225.12 or 0.85 percent
20 transportation 10414.91 up 73.28 or 0.71 percent
15 utilities 821.21 up 3.53 or 0.43 percent
65 stocks 8830.87 up 65.10 or 0.74 percent
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.