By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 2:36 pm 06/20/2019 02:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 13056.66 up 102.58

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2586.02 up 46.26

NASDAQ: Composite 8034.11 up 46.79

Standard and Poors 500 2947.33 up 20.87

