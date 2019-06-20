202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 1:36 pm 06/20/2019 01:36pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 13055.77 up 101.69

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2586.93 up 47.16

NASDAQ: Composite 8037.60 up 50.27

Standard and Poors 500 2947.42 up 20.96

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!