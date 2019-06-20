202
By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 1:07 pm 06/20/2019 01:07pm
30 industrials 26642.84 up 138.84 or 0.52 percent

20 transportation 10395.43 up 53.80 or 0.52 percent

15 utilities 816.87 down 0.81 or -0.10 percent

65 stocks 8802.26 up 36.49 or 0.42 percent

