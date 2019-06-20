30 industrials 26621.46 up 117.46 or 0.44 percent 20 transportation 10380.12 up 38.49 or 0.37 percent 15 utilities 815.88 down 1.80 or -0.22 percent 65 stocks 8793.10 up 27.33 or 0.31 percent

30 industrials 26621.46 up 117.46 or 0.44 percent 20 transportation 10380.12 up 38.49 or 0.37 percent 15 utilities 815.88 down 1.80 or -0.22 percent 65 stocks 8793.10 up 27.33 or 0.31 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.