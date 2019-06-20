New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13040.20 up 86.12 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2582.91 up 43.15 NASDAQ: Composite 8038.16 up 50.84 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13040.20 up 86.12 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2582.91 up 43.15 NASDAQ: Composite 8038.16 up 50.84 Standard and Poors 500 2944.84 up 18.38