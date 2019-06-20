202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 12:06 pm 06/20/2019 12:06pm
Share

30 industrials 26678.02 up 174.02 or 0.66 percent

20 transportation 10387.47 up 45.84 or 0.44 percent

15 utilities 814.81 down 2.87 or -0.35 percent

65 stocks 8803.52 up 37.75 or 0.43 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!