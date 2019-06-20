202
By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 11:36 am 06/20/2019 11:36am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 13033.73 up 79.65

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2581.06 up 41.30

NASDAQ: Composite 8030.77 up 43.45

Standard and Poors 500 2942.27 up 15.81

