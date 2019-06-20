New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13033.73 up 79.65 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2581.06 up 41.30 NASDAQ: Composite 8030.77 up 43.45 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13033.73 up 79.65 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2581.06 up 41.30 NASDAQ: Composite 8030.77 up 43.45 Standard and Poors 500 2942.27 up 15.81 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.