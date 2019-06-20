202
By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 11:36 am 06/20/2019 11:36am
30 industrials 26664.30 up 160.30 or 0.60 percent

20 transportation 10402.92 up 61.29 or 0.59 percent

15 utilities 815.33 down 2.35 or -0.29 percent

65 stocks 8805.14 up 39.37 or 0.45 percent

