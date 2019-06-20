New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13045.25 up 91.17 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2573.73 up 33.97 NASDAQ: Composite 8047.72 up 60.40 Standard…
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:
New York Stock Exchange 13045.25 up 91.17
NYSE MKT Composite Index 2573.73 up 33.97
NASDAQ: Composite 8047.72 up 60.40
Standard and Poors 500 2945.13 up 18.67
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.