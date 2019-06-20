30 industrials 26702.40 up 198.40 or 0.75 percent 20 transportation 10430.98 up 89.35 or 0.86 percent 15 utilities 816.04 down 1.64 or -0.20 percent 65 stocks 8819.69 up 53.92 or 0.62 percent

30 industrials 26702.40 up 198.40 or 0.75 percent 20 transportation 10430.98 up 89.35 or 0.86 percent 15 utilities 816.04 down 1.64 or -0.20 percent 65 stocks 8819.69 up 53.92 or 0.62 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.