New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13073.73 up 119.65 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2572.10 up 32.34 NASDAQ: Composite 8078.00 up 90.68 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 13073.73 up 119.65 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2572.10 up 32.34 NASDAQ: Composite 8078.00 up 90.68 Standard and Poors 500 2953.61 up 27.15 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.