30 industrials 26729.28 up 225.28 or 0.85 percent 20 transportation 10441.06 up 99.43 or 0.96 percent 15 utilities 818.94 up 1.26 or 0.15 percent 65 stocks 8832.29 up 66.52 or 0.76 percent

30 industrials 26729.28 up 225.28 or 0.85 percent 20 transportation 10441.06 up 99.43 or 0.96 percent 15 utilities 818.94 up 1.26 or 0.15 percent 65 stocks 8832.29 up 66.52 or 0.76 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.